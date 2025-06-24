Shivambu-MK spat: ‘I am willing to take a drug test,’ says Nhlamulo Ndhlela

Ndhlela said he is also consulting his lawyers on these claims.

Umkhonto weSizwe (MK) party spokesperson Nhlamulo Ndhlela says he is willing to take a drug test to prove that he is not a drug addict.

This comes after the party’s former secretary-general, Floyd Shivambu, told eNCA on Monday that Ndhlela is always high on drugs and alcohol.

Shivambu also described Ndhlela as a “scoundrel”, a “fool” and an “imbecile” who is part of the people who are leading a smear campaign against him.

“Unfortunately, he [Nhlamulo] is always on drugs and high on alcohol in terms of how he deals with issues. This is what we are dealing with every day.

“He will even take pride that he is going to tell lies to president Zuma about me,” he said.

Ndhlela responds to drug allegations

However, Ndhlela denied these allegations in an interview with The Citizen on Tuesday.

“These are all lies, and I am willing to take a drug test to prove that this is not true,” he said.

Ndhlela said he is also consulting his lawyers on these claims.

“He [Floyd] will receive correspondence from my attorneys, and the party will also be responding to the matter,” he said.

Evidence against Shivambu

Ndhlela said Shivambu has not been ill-treated in the MK party.

“There are transcripts of conversations that he had when he was here and when he was in Malawi, and he did say that he wants to take over the party.

“He must stop talking about reports, there are no reports; what he has are transcripts of his conversations,” he said.

Ndhlela said Shivambu has an issue with Jacob Zuma’s daughter Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla because she had discovered some of his “nefarious” activities.

“He tried removing Duduzile as the accounting officer at the IEC [Independent Electoral Commission]. This guy was trying to hijack the party,” he said.

Ndhlela said Shivambu was allegedly in talks with White Monopoly Capital to remove Zuma as party leader.

“There were signs that this guy is an agent,” he said.

Ndhlela said the MK party had noted all the comments that Shivambu had made since he was removed as secretary-general.

He said the party will issue a media statement on the matter.

The Citizen has reached out to Shivambu, but he declined to comment on written or oral questions.

‘Who would overthrow Zuma?’

On Monday, Shivambu told eNCA that he would not dare try to overthrow Zuma from his position in the MK party.

“Who in their right mind would be responsible for overthrowing a president who is responsible for 80% of the votes?” he said.

Shivambu is on a nationwide consultative campaign to find out from South Africans if he should start his own political party or not.

