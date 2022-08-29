Kerr’s protracted work permit issues could cost him Swallows job 

Mgosi Squad

Swallows FC are said to be considering other options as coach Dylan Kerr has struggled to get his work permit sorted.

ALSO READ: Chiefs’ Njabulo Ngcobo in love triangle drama

This has left Swallows having to play the first five of their DStv Premiership games without a head coach. Musa Nyatama has been manning the bench for the Dube Birds as a player/coach.

A source has revealed that Swallows are now considering other options and might just hire another coach soon.

“It is a tricky situation for the club and leaves them with a conundrum – they now have to make a decision on the coaching issue.

“I have heard that they have lined up another coach who could take charge should it come to the extent that Kerr is released or resigns,” says a Phakaaathi source.

On investigation, Phakaaathi has learnt that the new man who is tipped to take over is none other than Ernst Middendorp.

The well-travelled Middendorp has been at most of Swallows’ games since they were playing in the relegation playoffs at the end of last season.

The German mentor has South African citizenship which means he will not need a work permit if he is given the job at Swallows.

“I think he has been the coach for a while now. I believe he had been kept as a standby to see how things went under Kerr,” added the source.

“And now that this permit issue has come to the fore, it forces the team’s hand on making a decision on Kerr.

“While he is contracted, I think he will have to allow the team to go with someone else because he is not even allowed to be coaching at training without the work permit.

“That could be detrimental to the team, who want nothing to do with relegation this season having learnt their lessons last term,” said the source.

Middendorp was with Maritzburg United last season but was released after a run of unsatisfactory results. He has coached at various clubs including two stints at Kaizer Chiefs.

Swallows have not had a bad start despite running without a coach as they are perched in seventh with seven points after five games.