Official: Ernst Middendorp leaves Durban City again

In a statement, City thanked Middendorp for his professionalism and commitment during his time with the club.

Durban City have confirmed that the club has for the second time this season parted ways with technical director Ernst Middendorp.



Middendorp started the current season as City’s technical director, but the German left the club after a breakdown of relationship with coach Gavin Hunt.



He returned to assume his previous role after Hunt parted ways with City and was replaced by Sinethemba Badela.



Middendorp has once again left City and his departure comes in the wake of Badela’s recent exit.



“Durban City FC confirms that Technical Director Ernst Middendorp has completed his short-term contract with the club, having fulfilled the specific mandate for which he was engaged.

“Middendorp rejoined Durban City FC on 15 December 2025. His brief focused on stabilising and strengthening the club’s technical structures during a period of transition, and that mandate has now been brought to its planned conclusion.



“The club thanks Ernst Middendorp for his professionalism and commitment during his time with us and wishes him success in his future endeavours.”