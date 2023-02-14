Are Jali’s camp growing irritated with stalling Sundowns?

Mgosi Squad

Andile Jali’s (below) agency are said to be frustrated with the slow pace that the negotiations with Mamelodi Sundowns over a possible contract extension have gone.

OPINION: Will VAR really help in the PSL?

Despite being a pivotal player at Sundowns, Jali’s future with the Tshwane giants remains in doubt, with his current deal ending in June.

Speaking on the matter last Friday on Gagasi FM Sports, his agent Mike Makaab was diplomatic. He said they will not be making any statements as they have to respect the club and don’t want to be accused of causing disruptions.

But a source has revealed that Makaab, who is the owner of ProSport International, is frustrated with the situation.

Mngqithi’s similar situation

“You must remember that it is not only Jali that he manages at Sundowns, there is also coach Manqoba (Mngqithi) who is in a similar situation,” said the source.

“It is understandable why he would be frustrated because if you look at the records of the two (Jali and Mngqithi), it should not be an issue when they have to renew.

“There are inside politics at play as well which Makaab must not, and cannot, speak about openly but we all see what is happening there.”

Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena has, meanwhile, been quoted saying he still needs Jali for all his experience but that the negotiations are out of his hands.