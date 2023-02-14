Chaine admits his move to Pirates was unexpeted

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

Life at Orlando Pirates seems to be going pretty well for goalkeeper Sipho Chaine, who has described the last few months with the club as ‘crazy’ after his unexpected move to the Soweto giants.

Chaine has been with Pirates for a few months having signed with the team on the last day of the transfer window in September last year from another DStv Premiership side Chippa United.

Signing for the Buccaneers was a big deal for the shot-stopper, admitting that the move happened very quickly having started the season with the Chilli Boys and making two appearances for the Eastern Capeoutfit.

“The past few months have been crazy, to find myself in this place, to find myself in this position. I really can’t explain how I am feeling and how it has been, it’s been really crazy, this experience is something that I did not expect, but I believe God works in mysterious ways and I am here today,”said the Bucs shot-stopper.

“I was in PE playing for Chippa, the season had already started. I think we played about two games if I am not mistaken and everything just happened quickly in a couple of days. I found myself in Johannesburg and here I am.”

The Bloemfontein-born goalkeeper has quickly adjusted to life at Pirates, were he is currently the preferred choice between the sticks with six appearances to his name, getting his chance following Richard Ofori’s injury.

Despite Ofori being back from the injury and the experienced Siyabonga Mpontshane available, coach Jose Riveiro has preferred to start with Chaine in goal.

“I’ve set very high goals for myself, I aspire to be at the highest level. So, arriving at a big club like Pirates with two established senior goalkeepers, I knew it was not going to be easy. But in my mind, I knew that I did not come here just to add numbers or to be part of the group,” he continued.

“I came here to work hard and prove myself that I am capable of doing what I know I can do.”