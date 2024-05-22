Chiefs handed boost in pursuit of Richards Bay goalkeeper

Magoola's contract with the Natal Rich Boyz is set to expire next month

Kaizer Chiefs have been handed a huge boost in their pursuit of Richards Bay FC goalkeeper Salim Magoola, with the news that the shot-stopper could be available on a free transfer.



ALSO READ: Kekana tells Chiefs’ Khune to hang up his gloves

The Ugandan goalkeeper has been heavily linked with a move to the Chiefs Village for some time, with reports suggesting that he is the potential replacement for Itumeleng Khune, whose contract with Amakhosi is set to expire in June.

Magoola’s contract with the Natal Rich Boyz is also set to expire next month, according to Rwandan journalist Eric Ndagijimana, and the goalkeeper has decided not to renew it, paving a way for potential suitors like Chiefs to try and snatch him on a free transfer.

Amakhosi are said to be facing stiff competition from SuperSport United, Royal AM and Chippa United for the 28-year-old goalkeeper’s services.

Magoola joined Richards Bay from Motsepe Foundation Championship side Pretoria Callies in July 2022 and was nominated for the Premier Soccer League (PSL) Goalkeeper of the Season award after keeping 12 clean sheets in his first season in the DStv Premiership.

This season, Magoola has kept seven clean sheets in 25 DStv Premiership matches.

The Ugandan shot-stopper will be hoping to keep another clean sheet when the Natal Rich Boyz host Stellenbosch FC in their last league game of the 2023/24 season.



ALSO READ: Percy Tau keen to join Kaizer Chiefs, but…

Richards Bay look set to finish the season in 15th position and will play in the relegation/promotion playoffs unless they beat Stellies by a big margin on the last day of the season and 14th-place Royal AM lose to Moroka Swallows.

The Natal Rich Boyz are currently on 27 points after 29 games and Thwihli Thwahla are on 30 points from the same number of games.