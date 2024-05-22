Rayners the big winner at Stellies Awards

The ceremony was held at the Stellenbosch town hall on Tuesday evening.

Stellenbosch FC forward Iqraam Rayners was the big winner at Stellies’ annual awards ceremony.



Rayners was named Footballer of the Year at the ceremony, which was held at the Stellenbosch town hall on Tuesday evening.

The Bafana Bafana striker, who has scored 16 times in 38 appearances for Stellies this season, also took home the Golden Boot award, as well as the inaugural RAMA Fans Player of the Season award.

Devin Titus and Jayden Adams walked away with the Players’ Player of the Season and Young Player of the Season awards respectively.

Sihle Nduli took home the Sportsman of the Year, while Stellies’ Head of Performance, Ruan Rust won the CEO’s award.

Stellenbosch FC also celebrated their DStv Diski Challenge champions, with three awards on offer to the club’s reserve team players on the night, namely the Golden Boot, Sportsman of the Season, and Footballer of the Year awards.



Kyle Bailey won the reserve team Footballer of the Year award, while vice-captain Simthandile Sishi was named Sportsman of the Season.

Mervin Boji took home the Golden Boot after scoring 14 goals during the club’s triumphant Diski Challenge campaign.

All the award winners:

Footballer of the Year: Iqraam Rayners

Players’ Player of the Season: Devin Titus

Sportsman of the Season: Sihle Nduli

Young Player of the Season: Jayden Adams

RAMA Fans Player of the Season: Iqraam Rayners

Golden Boot: Iqraam Rayners

CEO award: Ruan Rust

Reserve team Footballer of the Year: Kyle Bailey

Reserve team Sportsman of the Season: Simthandile Sishi

Reserve team Golden Boot: Mervin Boji

Achievement award: Deano van Rooyen (150 SFC appearances)

Achievement award: Jayden Adams (100 SFC appearances)