Chiefs January offer for Appollis rejected by City

'They can get a bigger offer than what Chiefs put on the table,' a source told the Mgosi squad.

Kaizer Chiefs made a January transfer bid for Polokwane City FC attacker Oswin Appolis, but the Limpopo based side rejected the offer, a source at Rise and Shine has claimed.

Appolis, who joined Polokwane City at the start of the season, has enjoyed plenty of game time at the club and his performances has made him part of the plans for coach Hugo Broos at Bafana Bafana.

Apparently, Chiefs were determined to get the services of Appolis this past transfer window, but Polokwane City were not happy with Amakhosi’s offer.

“Oswin is a top player, undoubtedly one of the best wingers in the country at the moment. Polokwane know that they are going to make money out of him, and they can get a bigger offer than what Chiefs put on the table. To tell you the truth, I’m not really surprised and the thing is that they are not the only ones who want to sign him,” said a source.

“Oswin is enjoying his football and I think that is why he is performing so well because there is no pressure at the club (Polokwane City). I don’t remember when was the last time we (Polokwane City) had a player in the national team. So, some people might not see it, but it’s a huge achievement for the club and they will make sure that they get a best deal for him.”