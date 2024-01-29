Chiefs offer Bvuma new two-year deal – report

Bruce Bvuma is set to get a new deal at Kaizer Chiefs, according to iDiskiTimes. Picture: Philip Maeta/Gallo Images

Kaizer Chiefs are set to give goalkeeper Bruce Bvuma a new contract, according to the online publication iDiskiTimes.

Bvuma has jumped ahead of Itumeleng Khune and Brandon Petersen as the Amakhosi number one under Chiefs interim head coach Cavin Johnson.

And it looks like Chiefs management are set to reward the 28 year old with a deal that runs until 2026.

Bvuma started Chiefs’ last four DStv Premiership matches, keeping three clean sheets in a run of three victories and one draw, as Amakhosi have started to climb the DStv Premiership season.

Bvuma has been part of the Chiefs first team since 2016 but has never made more than eight league appearances in a single season, spending much of that time behind Khune in the pecking order.

With Khune a fading force, however, and Petersen having an error-prone start to the campaign, it now seems as if Bvuma will carry on as Chiefs number one when the season resumes in February.

“I’m grateful for having the opportunity to play as I have not been playing for quite a long time,” Bvuma told the Sowetan recently.

“I had to wait for my chance, and while waiting, which I believe is the most difficult period, I had to stay positive and work hard.”