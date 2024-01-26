Bvuma opens up about ‘waiting season’ at Chiefs

“Sometimes you go through tough seasons in life," says Bvuma.

Bruce Bvuma has revealed that he always knew that the time would come for him to claim the number one jersey at Kaizer Chiefs.



For many years the 28-year-old goalkeeper had to play second fiddle to the likes of Itumeleng Khune, Daniel Akpeyi and Brandon Petersen at Chiefs.



But the appointment of Cavin Johnson as the interim coach towards the end of last season brought new lease on life of Bvuma and he found himself occupying the number one spot at Amakhosi.



The Bafana Bafana goalkeeper rewarded Johnson faith in him by producing brilliant displays in between the sticks at Chiefs, keeping three clean sheets in four games before the December break.



With his contract set to expire in June, Bvuma says he had to grab the opportunity to him by Johnson with both hands, especially because he was facing a lot of pressure from the outside.



“I had to wait for my chance, and while waiting, which I believe is the most difficult period, I had to stay positive and work hard,” says Bvuma as quoted by SowetanLIVE.

“Sometimes you go through tough seasons in life. So, I was in a waiting season. I knew I needed to be patient and my time would come again.”

“As painful as it was, I was with my wife throughout. She was there for me. She knows the pain that I went through. All my tears she knows.

“It was not easy. She is the one who managed to help me to get through that difficult phase to make sure that whatever I was going through the waiting season, I was always ready and you will never know when the time will come.

“I got the chance towards the end of the year, but I wanted to start the season playing. It didn’t happen and there was a lot going on and also the pressure coming from outside,” concluded Bvuma.



Bvuma will be hoping to continue with good vein of form when the season resumes in February following the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) break and try to convince Chiefs to offer him a new contract.



Chiefs will resume the 2023/24 DStv Premiership campaign with a clash against TS Galaxy at home on 13 February.