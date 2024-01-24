Chiefs were too big for Zwane and Ntseki, says club legend

"Chiefs is a big brand so bring in coaches that have won cups and are respected by players," says Auseb.

Arthur Zwane and Molefi Ntseki were never the answer to Kaizer Chiefs‘ ambitions of bringing back the glory days and making their fans happy again.



ALSO READ: Chiefs’ Sithebe faces uncertain future



That’s according to Chiefs and Namibian football legend Mohammed Auseb, who gave a frank assessment on the state of affairs at Amakhosi, who last won silverware in 2015.



Auseb questioned the pair’s appointment that yielded no success.



He was speaking to Thabiso Mosia on Radio 2000, when Mosia asked what’s missing to turn Chiefs into a formidable outfit again.



“For me, the last two coaches we had Arthur (Zwane) and Ntseki. I don’t understand why they appointed Zwane because for me he’s from their development ranks and he doesn’t have experience,” Auseb said.



“Chiefs is a big brand so bring in coaches that have won cups and are respected by players. Okay, Zwane is part of Chiefs and he knows what is going on there but was he the right person for the first team? I don’t think so.



“Same for Molefi Ntseki. I heard and believe that they are great guys but at the end of the day, what did they achieve before for you to bring them in to coach Kaizer Chiefs?”



Although, the 49-year-old criticised the selection criteria used to put both Zwane and Ntseki in the hot seat, he’s encouraged by the appointment of interim coach Cavin Johnson.



“With our current coach, we know he was with so-called small teams but I believe that he has experience,” he added.



“He has been around and for that part, I will give him the benefit of the doubt and give him a chance. We have a coach who I think can get the boys somewhere but we must spend wisely.



ALSO READ: Hlatshwayo set for contract extension at SuperSport



“With Sundowns, we all know that they will get the best. They are not afraid to spend and that’s why they are on top of everybody.



“So it’s two things, it’s either your development is world class and you develop players or you also go and spend.”



Ntseki replaced Zwane at the start of the season but he was shown the door three months later. The final straw was when the Soweto giants were knocked out of the Carling Knockout by AmaZulu.