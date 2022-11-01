Dzvukamanja said to be in his last days at Pirates

Mgosi Squad

Forgotten Orlando Pirates striker Terrence Dzvukamanja (above) is said to be in his last days aboard the Sea Robbers’ ship, with the Zimbabwean set to leave the club by the end of the season or even sooner, an insider in the Bucs camp has revealed.

Dzvukamanja has been finding life at Pirates very difficult, particularly this season, with the striker having only made one appearance so far this campaign.

With the arrival of new coach Jose Riveiro, the Zimbabwean striker has been left out in the cold, even though the Pirates mentor has been rotating his squad during match-days. According to a source, Dzvukamanja has even realised that his time with the club is over and he is ready to make a move if there are no plans for him.

“I think it’s safe to say his time with the club has came to an end. It doesn’t seem like anything is going to change because he doesn’t even make match-day squad,” said a source.

“Things are not going so well for him and he has started seeing that now because a lot of things you see at training. He is no longer being seen as an important player. He is one of those players who seem like they just make up numbers in the squad and are just helping regular guys to train,” said the insider.