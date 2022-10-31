Hunt not impressed with early league break ahead of World Cup

Ntokozo Gumede

If it were up to Gavin Hunt, the DStv Premiership would stage a few more rounds of matches before going into the Fifa World Cup break. The SuperSport United head coach is not impressed that the Premier Soccer League decided to go for off-season without reaching midway point of the season.

Matsatsantsa A Pitori have played 12 games while some teams have played 13. With the World Cup kicking-off three weeks from now, Hunt is of the view that there is still enough time to play a few more games.

“Nobody wants to have a break now, 12 games into the season, when we come back it will be like we are starting a new season. It is the first time in the history of football because the World Cup is usually between June and July and this time around it is weird,” said Hunt.

ALSO READ: Sundowns coach Mokwena hails ‘ambidextrous’ Mailula

Meanwhile, Hunt will be trying to lure players to his side as the next transfer window opens on the 1st of January.

“We start on the 3rd in January but players are going to come on the 1st. That does not give you enough time to prepare. But what you see is what you get in our team because we don’t have much, we do need bodies.

“If there are any free players, we might look at them… but how good are they if they are free agents at this stage of the season. We need new players not because it is a reflection of what we have, but sometimes you cannot make the type of changes you want to make,” said the United mentor.

Hunt was left disappointed to see The Spartans squander a chance to go into the break sitting in second position. Swallows FC spoiled the day for United as they held them to a 1-1 draw on Sunday.

“In a season you get ups and downs. We’ve had a good run because we won five out of seven games and I don’t know when the team last did that. We are disappointed in the draw and I feel there was not a lot of control in terms of how we managed our build-up play. I feel like the game was very scrappy because the game was stopping all the time,” said Hunt.