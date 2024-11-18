Former Bafana and Chiefs defender headed to Sekhukhune United?

'Siyanda did have options of going back abroad ... but it looks like that is on hold for now,' a source confirmed.

Sekhukhune United have become the latest Betway Premiership club to show interest in experienced defender Siyanda Xulu. The former Bafana Bafana and Kaizer Chiefs defender has been without a club since parting ways with SuperSport United at the end of last season.

According to information gathered by Mgosi Squad, Xulu had options abroad after leaving Matsatsantsa a Pitori but nothing materialised. Babina Noko are reportedly eyeing the ex-Mamelodi Sundowns central defender who is believed to have also been in demand in Turkey and the Gulf region.

“Look, Siyanda did have options of going back abroad. Even before he joined SuperSport but it looks like that is on hold for now because Sekhukhune have shown interest in him,” confirmed a source.

“He would add experience to the team and can help coach (Lehlohonolo) Seema who is doing well with the team. You know things change quickly in football and maybe another team might come for him but let’s wait and see.”

Before joining SuperSport last year, the 32-year-old played for Azerbaijan club Turan Tovuz after a spell with Israel’s Hapoel Tel Aviv. Xulu has also been on the books of Maritzburg United and Rostov in Russia.