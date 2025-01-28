Frustrated Sundowns midfielder Nku ‘offered’ to PSL clubs

The side from the Cape Winelands were keen to include Nku as part of the Jayden Adams deal.

Lesiba Nku says he is fit again and ready to play for Mamelodi Sundowns. Picture: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images

Despite his move to Stellenbosch FC falling through, Mamelodi Sundowns are still looking to offload Lesiba Nku.



So far, Marumo Gallants and Sekhukhune United have been offered the talented winger.

The move to Stellies broke down after the player couldn’t agree to terms with the club. The side from the Cape Winelands were keen to include Nku as part of the Jayden Adams deal.

ALSO READ: Zothwane to reunite with Larsen at Richards Bay

Nku has struggled for game time this season with injuries also contributing to his lack of first team opportunities. From what Mgosi Squad has been able to gather, the left-footed attacker is not part of Miguel Cardoso’s plans this season.

“Lesiba might still find a home before the transfer window closes. A couple of clubs have been afforded the opportunity to take him on loan for the rest of the season,” a source close to Sundowns said.

“He did well under coach Rulani (Mokwena), but it hasn’t worked out this season for him. He did well at Gallants, and he’s an option for them as well as Sekhukhune.”

ALSO READ: Mendieta set for Stellies return?

The 28-year-old is yet to feature for Sundowns in the current campaign after making 17 league appearances last season under former coach Mokwena.