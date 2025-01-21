Zothwane to reunite with Larsen at Richards Bay

It's been almost three months since Bay sacked Brandon Truter following a run of poor results.

Papi Zothwane, Magesi FC coach during the 2024 Carling Black Label Cup Media Day at The Venue Green Park in Johannesburg on 3 December 2024 ©Nokwanda Zondi/BackpagePix

Expect Richards Bay to rope in Clinton Larsen and Papi Zothwane to head their technical team for the remainder of the 2024-25 season. Larsen and Zothwane led Magesi FC to the Carling Knockout title following a win over Mamelodi Sundowns last November but they both left Dikwena Tša Meetse.

ALSO READ: Larsen linked with Richards Bay after Magesi departure

As previously reported by Phakaaathi a few weeks ago, Larsen is poised to take over the vacant head coaching position at the Natal Rich Boyz. It’s been almost three months since Bay sacked Brandon Truter following a run of poor results, and it looks like their hunt for a new coach has come to an end.

“Coach Papi is on his way to Richards Bay, and he will reunite with coach Clint again. It’s just a matter of time before the announcement is made because Papi has also resigned from Magesi to take up the job as an assistant coach,” a source confirmed.

“They worked well at Magesi, and I’m told that there are minor issues still to be sorted out, but there’s an agreement in place for both coaches to join the team.”

ALSO READ: Adams set to join Sundowns in lucrative January transfer

The KwaZulu-Natal-based side lost 2-1 to Cape Town City in a Betway Premiership match at Athlone Stadium on Friday night.