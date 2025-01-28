Betway PSL

By Katlego Modiba

28 Jan 2025

De Reuck finds new home after Sundowns exit

The centre-back has struggled for game time at the Brazilians this season, making only five Betway Premiership appearances.

De Reuck finds new home after Sundowns exit.

Rushine De Reuck has completed his loan move to Israeli side Maccabi Petah Tikva for the rest of the season. PIC: Maccabi Petah Tikva IG.

Rushine De Reuck has completed his loan move to Israeli side Maccabi Petah Tikva for the rest of the season from Mamelodi Sundowns. The centre-back has struggled for game time at the Brazilians this season, making only five Betway Premiership appearances.

In search of regular game time, the 29-year-old has been shipped to Tikva where he will play his football for the next couple of months. De Reuck’s new club is currently struggling in their domestic league. They are sitting in 12th position in the 14-team league after 20 games.

ALSO READ: Cape Town City youngster Manyana joins US club

Tikva announced the former Maritzburg United’s defender on Monday evening after months of speculation over his future. It’s widely reported that Sekhukhune United were offered the opportunity to sign the talented defender but the deal didn’t materialise.

ALSO READ: Chiefs confirm three January signings including Cele

With Sundowns set to complete the signing of Keanu Cupido from Cape Town City, De Reuck would’ve been pushed further down in the pecking order. Sundowns are yet to confirm the departure of De Reuck, but Tikva took to social media to confirm the transfer.

“The South African defender Rushine de Reuck has signed with the team until the end of the season. He will wear jersey number 3,” the Maccabi-based club said on their Instagram page.

