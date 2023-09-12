Heads set to roll at Safa after poor Bafana crowd

According to an insider, the Safa president Danny Jordaan was angry with the way things turned out at Orlando Stadium.

Following the disappointing turnout for Bafana Bafana‘s friendly against Namibia at Orlando Stadium last Saturday, apparently fingers are being pointed and some people are set to lose their jobs at the South African Football Association (Safa).



Apparently, less than 500 tickets were sold for the Bafana versus Namibia clash, something which was not expected since the team has been doing well lately.



But, an informant inside the association’s offices told us that some people at the Nasrec-based office are set to be on the firing line.



“The president was so frustrated during the weekend. He didn’t believe what he saw at Orlando. It seems like people have really turned their backs on Bafana Bafana. If you were at the stadium you would understand what I’m talking about, it was really heartbreaking,” said the source.



“Once the president (Jordaan) realised that the stadium was near-empty, he was furious. He didn’t know who to blame. But, some people are set to lose their jobs. That’s what I have been hearing since that game.”