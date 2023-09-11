Pirates delighted to have finally landed long-term target

"Pirates have always been after him, ever since his days at Farouk's academy," says a source at Pirates.

Patrick Maswanganyi’s move to Orlando Pirates might have shocked many, but, apparently the Buccaneers had been monitoring the winger from Portugal for a few years before he returned to the country, a source at the club has revealed.



Maswanganyi was brought in by Bucs at the beginning of the season, with the Soweto giants getting his signature from SuperSport United.



And he has started the season brilliantly. The talented winger, however, has always been on the radar of the Buccaneers and his move is not really surprising to those who know him, having been nurtured at Farouk Khan’s Stars of Africa Academy before going abroad.



“A lot of people didn’t know Tito (Maswaganyi) before he signed for Pirates. That is why people are asking themselves how SuperSport let go of such talent so easily,” said the source.



“Pirates have always been after him, ever since his days at Farouk’s academy.”