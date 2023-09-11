Gaxa calls for Bafana patience, questions support for national team

"Because there is progress but the unfortunate part is that the progress is only one-sided," says Gaxa.

Former Bafana Bafana defender Siboniso Gaxa has called for patience ahead of the World Cup qualifiers in November and next year’s Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon).



Bafana are back amongst Africa’s elite that will compete at the continental showpiece in Ivory Coast, after missing out on the 2021 Afcon.



However, the poor attendance at Orlando Stadium for Bafana’s goalless draw against Namibia on Saturday once again highlighted how far the team still has to go to win over public support.



South Africa will be back in Orlando for Tuesday’s second friendly match against the Democratic Republic of Congo who have also clinched qualification to the Nation’s Cup after finishing top of their group.



“I’ve watched the team and I get disappointed when results don’t go our way which is natural for any South African and the players,” Gaxa said about Bafana’s progress under Hugo Broos.



“But I’m happy to see where they are going. I’m proud of them because there is progress and we have qualified for the Africa Cup of Nations.



“They will start with the World Cup qualifiers and beating Morocco was a statement to say this is what we are working towards and we have not arrived at our destination.”



“Percy Tau mentioned that because we’re a demanding nation, we expect (instant) results. The current coach has proven to us that you have to be patient because Rome wasn’t built in two months. We can see the progress and what Bafana Bafana is trying to achieve and we can see how they play, there is a purpose.”



The two friendlies against the Brave Warriors and the Leopards will give Hugo Broos an opportunity to fine-tune his team for the 2026 world cup qualifiers against Benin and Rwanda later this year.



“Coming into these World Cup qualifiers, we can do well so that we qualify for the World Cup,” Gaxa said while also lamenting lack of support for Broos and his troops.



“Because there is progress but the unfortunate part is that the progress is only one-sided. It’s only Bafana but are the fans progressing to support Bafana? Because it’s only that one game against Morocco where we saw progress.



“We need to close that gap and bring activities with the sponsors, players and the public at large.We are moving towards something positive and I’m definitely sure that we will achieve the end goal.”