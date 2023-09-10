Broos isn’t worried after ‘interesting’ draw with Namibia

'We said before we had to give chances to new players to prove themselves and show themselves,' said Broos.

Hugo Broos looks on from the touchline as Bafana Bafana take on Namibia at Orlando Stadium. Picture: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images.

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos was pretty much completely unbothered by the fact that his side only managed a goalless draw at home to Namibia in an international friendly on Saturday at Orlando Stadium.

An experimental Bafana side didn’t exactly give the small crowd that made it to Orlando much to get excited about, as they battled to break down a well-organised Namibia.

But Broos had said prior to this game that the result wasn’t that important, and he continued with that thought process afterwards. It certainly will be a tiny footnote if they are successful in the upcoming Fifa World Cup qualifiers in November and at the Africa Cup of Nations finals next year.

“It was a very interesting game for us,” said Broos,” who gave the likes of Veli Mothwa, Thabiso Monyane, Grant Margeman and Kabomelo Kodisang a chance to shine from the start against the Brave Warriors.

“We said before we had to give chances to new players to prove themselves and show themselves. That was the most important goal, the result came second. But I would rather win than lose or play a draw,” he added.

Lyle Foster showed his class with a couple of mazy runs in the first half, while Lebo Mothiba came on in the second half to replace Foster for his first Bafana appearance since 2019.

But while Bafana created a few opportunities, they didn’t really do enough to test Namibia goalkeeper Lloydt Kazapua. In fact, it was Namibia who had slightly better opportunities, handed to them by some sloppy defending by Bafana, but they missed star striker Peter Shalulile, who was out injured.

“We were the better team,” insisted Broos.

“We had many chances and maybe that is why we played a draw, we didn’t use our chances which is a pity.

“In the first half we were searching a bit, but you have that when you have so many new players in the team, who are not used to playing together.

“We could have won against an opponent that was playing with a low block … they had chances, most of the time from our mistakes. But ok, it was what it was. I am happy with what I saw and that we did not lose.”

Bafana will now play another friendly tomorrow at home to DR Congo at the same venue. Broos has said he will start with the players that didn’t get a chance against Namibia, so the likes of captain Ronwen Williams, Percy Tau and Zakhele Lepasa are all expected to be in the side.