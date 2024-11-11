Betway PSL

Pirates coach Riveiro and Sundowns’ Ribeiro scoop PSL awards

Stellenbosch FC’s Fawaaz Basadien secured the Betway Premiership Goal of the Month award.

Jose Riveiro, head coach of Orlando Pirates Picture: Gerhard Duraan/BackpagePix

Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro and Mamelodi Sundowns striker Lucas Ribeiro Costa
have won the Coach and Player of the Month awards for September and October respectively.

Riveiro has been awarded after leading the Buccaneers undefeated during these months, winning all six league matches in the process.

“The Spanish tactician led the Buccaneers to a flawless start in the 2024/25 Betway Premiership season, guiding his team to victory in each of their first six matches,” read a statement from the PSL.

“Riveiro edged out strong competition from Polokwane City head coach Phuti Mohafe and Mamelodi Sundowns mentor Manqoba Mngqithi to claim the accolade.”

Brazilian-born Ribeiro got the nod for the Player of the Month ging after maintaining his impressive form, scoring four goals and delivering two assists to help the defending champions secure a strong start to the season.

“Ribeiro Costa emerged as the winner, outperforming Orlando Pirates players Sipho Chaine, Relebohile Mofokeng, and Deon Hotto,” the League statement continued.

Meanwhile, Stellenbosch FC’s Fawaaz Basadien secured the Betway Premiership Goal of the Month award for his spectacular long-range goal from his half against Cape Town City at Athlone Stadium on 25 September 2024.

Basadien’s remarkable strike triumphed over notable goals by Chippa United’s Andile Jali and Orlando Pirates’ promising youngster Mohau Nkota. 

