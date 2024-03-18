Kaizer Chiefs put misbehaving Peterson in his place

'He has been told not to ever do that again,' a source told the Mgosi squad.

Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Brandon Peterson has been reprimanded for his behaviour towards coach Cavin Johnson during the Soweto derby against Orlando Pirates, a source at the club has revealed.

Peterson was caught live on camera seemingly shouting at Johnson, but it has now been revealed that his anger was actually directed elsewhere.

The goalkeeper is said to have been angry with another player, and telling Johnson about it.

Chiefs management, however were not happy with what Peterson did, feeling some things are better addressed in the dressing room, rather than in the public.

‘He is a passionate person’

“That video went viral and a lot of people were not happy because they thought he was disrespectful to the coach. It seemed like he was not happy with the coach’s plans in the game or whatever and especially after losing that match. When a player does that it seems like he is bigger than the team, I think that’s what upset the people at the top,” said the source.

“Peterson was not shouting at Johnson, he was just not happy with what another player did in the game. He is a passionate person, he loves the club and that’s why he was like that. But, you must remember that you are at Chiefs, you don’t just do things. There is a certain way that Chiefs’ players behave. He has been told not to ever do that again and he apologised to the whole team and the bosses.”