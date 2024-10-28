Zungu’s move to Wydad hits a dead end

'Zungu won’t come cheap and that's why he didn’t sign with Wydad,' said a source close to the player.

Bongani Zungu’s proposed move to Wydad Casablanca is off. Zungu was training with the team with the hopes of earning a move to North Africa.The 31-year-old enjoys a good relationship with under-fire Wydad coach Rulani Mokwena.

ALSO READ: Sundowns’ loss in Polokwane was self-inflicted

According to reports in Morocco, it looked like Zungu would be offered a season-long deal. However, both parties couldn’t agree on terms, leaving Zungu with no option but to fly back to South Africa.

The midfielder has a wealth of experience having played in Portugal, France and Scotland in his largely successful spell in Europe before returning to Mamelodi Sundowns where he spent the last two seasons.

No money, no Zungu

A credible source close to the player revealed that money proved to be the only stumbling block for the former Bafana Bafana international after he impressed in training under the watchful eye of Mokwena who coached him at the Brazilians.

ALSO READ: Pirates coach not focused on breaking records

“A player like Zungu won’t come cheap and that’s why he didn’t sign with Wydad. It’s simple, any club that wants him, has to be fair and give him what he deserves. He hasn’t yet closed the door completely on going back overseas so there’s still value in him,” the source confirmed.

Zungu has been without a club since leaving Sundowns back in June and the agonising wait for a new home is set to continue. He has previously played for Vitória de Guimarães, Amiens and Rangers.