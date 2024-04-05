Kaizer Chiefs to send duo out on loan?

Kaizer Chiefs are said to be considering sending Samkelo Zwane and Sabelo Radebe out on loan at the end of the season.



The duo haven’t had much game time this season, with Zwane making seven appearances in all competitions for Chiefs, while Radebe has only made two.

According to a source, Chiefs will send both players out on loan at the end of the current campaign in order for them to get game time.

“These two boys have struggled to break into the first team’s since they were promoted and for but they are the ones for the future for Chiefs. The club values both of them, but they will not get any better sitting on the bench hence a decision has been made to loan them out,” said the source.

Zwane, who was promoted to the Chiefs senior team in January last year, has shown glimpses of his true potential whenever given a chance by the Chiefs coaches. But the 22-year-old is competing with seasoned players like Yusuf Maart, Edson Castillo, Siyethemba Sithebe and Sibongiseni Mthethwa for the central midfield role.



Chiefs coach prefers the central pairing of Maart and Castillo, with Sithebe and Mthethwa being the backup cover.

Radebe, who also plays as a central midfielder, is down the pecking order behind Zwane and a loan move to another club could be what he needs to show his true potential.



The 24-year-old was promoted to the Chiefs senior team in 2021.