Pirates looking to shoot down Arrows in Orlando

Pirates are without a win in their last two league games.

Ryan Moon of Golden Arrows is challenged by Olisa Ndah of Orlando Pirates during the DStv Premiership match at Mpumalanga Stadium in December last year. The sides will meet again in Orlando on Saturday. (Photo by Darren Stewart/Gallo Images)

Orlando Pirates will be hoping to put up an improved performance when they host Golden Arrows in a DStv Premiership clash at Orlando Stadium on Saturday.



ALSO READ: Pirates coach refuses to throw in towel in race for second place

Pirates are without a win in their last two games. They lost 2-1 to Sekhukhune United last Saturday and that loss was followed by a 1-1 draw against Swallows midweek.

The winless run has somewhat dented their ambitions of challenging Mamelodi Sundowns for the league title and has hampered their progress in the race for the second position on the log.

Pirates coach Jose Riveiro, who was earlier adamant that the Buccaneers still had a chance of stopping the Brazilians from winning their seventh consecutive league title, has now conceded that toppling Sundowns at the top is a huge challenge not only for his team, but for all the teams in the DStv Premiership.

“We are going game by game, we know which ones are our objectives,” said the Spanish coach.

“It’s clear that being first in this league is a huge challenge for everyone for multiple reasons,” he added.

The Buccaneers are currently fourth on the log with 34 points after 22 games. They are tied on points with third-placed Sekhukhune and fifth-placed SuperSport United, but both Babina Noko and Matsatsantsa a Pitori have played a game less than Pirates.



Pirates will go into the clash against Arrows without the services of defender Nkosinathi Sibisi who received a red card in the last game against Swallows for using an abusive language towards the referee.

After going through turbulent waters and going down the league standings, Arrows seem to have found their rhythm under new coach Steve Komphela who replaced Mabhuti Khenyeza last month.

Komphela has yet to suffer defeat since taking over from Khenyeza. He has collected seven points out of possible nine in the league, with two wins and a draw.

The draw came in their last league match against SuperSport United where they came back from two goals down to draw 2-2 at Mpumalanga Stadium on Wednesday.



ALSO READ: Chippa United v Kaizer Chiefs to go ahead – for now

Arrows captain Gladwin Shitolo says his team is ready to face Pirates.

“We prepared for both games [SuperSport and Pirates] during the week so we are ready for the game against Pirates,” said Shitolo, who was a Pirates player for seven years between 2014 and 2021, having joined them from Jomo Cosmos.

Kickoff for the game is 5.30pm.