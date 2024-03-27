Kaizer Chiefs set to release Sithebe in June?

According to a source, Sithebe's days at the Chiefs Village are numbered.

Word coming out of the Kaizer Chiefs camp is that the club is set to part ways with midfielder Siyethemba Sithebe at the end of the season.



Sithebe, who joined Chiefs from AmaZulu in July 2022, will see his contract with Amakhosi coming to an end in June.

After making 28 appearances in all competitions for Chiefs in the 2022/23 DStv Premiership season, the 31-year-old midfielder has only made one appearance for Amakhosi this season. But that is partly because of the long-term injury that he is currently nursing.

“At his age, Sithebe should be playing week in and week out at Chiefs, but this injury has made it difficult for him to compete this season. And to make things worse, the club can’t open talks with him over a new contract,” said the source.

“The club has also brought in some good players in his position and there are also young players like Samkelo (Zwane) and Lehlogonolo (Matlou) competing with him in that central midfield position, so things don’t look for Sithebe insofar as his future with Chiefs is concerned.”



Phakaaathi has since established that Sithebe could be heading back to AmaZulu, where he played for five years between 2017 and 2022.

But moving back to Usuthu could be tricky for the former Bafana Bafana midfielder, having left the club under a bit of a cloud in 2022.

Sithebe was frozen out of the AmaZulu squad after he reportedly signed a pre-contract with Chiefs, which angered the club management.