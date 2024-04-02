Are Pirates considering cutting ties with Pule?

This season, Pule has made eight appearances in all competitions for Pirates.

Orlando Pirates winger Vincent Pule could be sent out on loan at the end of the season to get game time or be released, Phakaaathi has learnt.



Pirates surprised all and sundry when they renewed Pule’s contract at the end of last season when it was looking likely that the the 32-year-old winger would be shipped out of the club.

That was because Pule didn’t have the best of seasons with the Buccaneers in his last two years of his contract with the club.

In the 2021/22 season, Pule made only eight appearances and three assists in all competitions for Pirates and the season after the Bloemfontein-born winger only made 14 league appearances for the club, netting once and made no assist.

But Pirates decided to renew his deal any way and that took many by surprise including Pule who expressed his appreciation for the club for keeping him.



However, a source has now revealed that the club is not happy with his contribution this season.

“Look, the Pirates management likes Pule, that’s why they extended his contract, but the reality is that he is not playing much. The coach doesn’t seem to have confidence in him and he is always struggling with injuries,” said the source.



Pule, who started his proffesional career at African Warriors, joined Pirates from the now defunct Bidvest Wits in 2018.

The winger was an instant his with the Pirates faithful because of his skills and trickery and his ability to score important goals for the Buccaneers. But injuries have been hampering his career at the club.