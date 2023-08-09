Mgosi

Home » Sport » Phakaaathi » Local Soccer » Mgosi

By Mgosi Squad
1 minute read
9 Aug 2023
9:00 am

Komphela’s plan for Swallows ‘bad boys’

By Mgosi Squad

'He says they will work because they are old players who have families to support,' said a source.

Andile Jali - Swallows FC
Andile Jali (right) captained Moroka Swallows against Golden Arrows. Picture: Gerhard Duraan/BackpagePix

Steve Komphela does not regret the notorious players he has signed at Moroka Swallows because he says he has a “plan” to make them mend their ways, Phakaaathi has heard.

Swallows shocked many when they signed three players who were dismissed for misbehaviour and suspected drinking at their previous clubs.

However, Steve Komphela believes that these players will do a good job for him at Swallows.

“He says they will work because they are old players who have families to support,” said a source.

Among the players signed by Komphela who have a bad reputation are Andile Jali, Dumisani Zuma and Gabadinho Mhango.

Jali and Zuma started Swallows’ opening DStv Premiership game on Saturday afternoon and did well. The game against Golden Arrows in Hammarsdale ended in a 1-1 draw.

READ MORE
Pirates redeem themselves with slick win against Royal AM

Getting a point for Swallows was a good start as they are on a solid rebuilding mission to become a powerhouse.

Read more on these topics