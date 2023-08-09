Komphela’s plan for Swallows ‘bad boys’

By Mgosi Squad

Steve Komphela does not regret the notorious players he has signed at Moroka Swallows because he says he has a “plan” to make them mend their ways, Phakaaathi has heard.

Swallows shocked many when they signed three players who were dismissed for misbehaviour and suspected drinking at their previous clubs.

However, Steve Komphela believes that these players will do a good job for him at Swallows.

“He says they will work because they are old players who have families to support,” said a source.

Among the players signed by Komphela who have a bad reputation are Andile Jali, Dumisani Zuma and Gabadinho Mhango.

Jali and Zuma started Swallows’ opening DStv Premiership game on Saturday afternoon and did well. The game against Golden Arrows in Hammarsdale ended in a 1-1 draw.

Getting a point for Swallows was a good start as they are on a solid rebuilding mission to become a powerhouse.