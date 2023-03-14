Maduka making a huge impression at Royal AM

Mgosi Squad

Royal AM coach John Maduka could have his deal improved by the club bosses, who are impressed with his work. Since Maduka’s return.



WATCH: Zwane responds to Junior Khanye criticism



Thwihli Thwahla are slowly finding their rhythm again and the players seem to be enjoying their game once again.



“I think his return brought the stability that the players needed,” said a source close to the Durban club.



“You must remember that when he left, there were a lot of unanswered questions and a host of other players also found themselves fired.



“That brought fear among the players who were wondering who might be next. And the issue with the former CEO also added to that.



“But now that all has been sorted with the former CEO and Maduka is back, the players can now see that the club cares about them,” added the source.



ALSO READ: Pirates assistant coach attracting interest from Championship side



Maduka initially resigned before the start of the season and rumours started that he had been pushed by then CEO Sinky Mnisi.



It was widely reported that Mnisi had wanted to open the space for Khabo Zondo in the team. Zondo has since left Royal AM.



The source added that Shauwn “MaMkhize” Mkhize is now considering tying the Malawian mentor down to a longer term deal.



“She wants him to be settled so he can work properly and continue to get the team playing good football again,” said the source.