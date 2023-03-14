WATCH: Zwane responds to Junior Khanye criticism

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

Kaizer Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane says he won’t go down to the level of former Amakhosi midfielder Junior Khanye, who has been outspoken about the poor performance of the club.

Khanye, who was a star for Chiefs during his playing days after graduating from the development side to the senior team, has been letting his discontent with the team known on social media and has also made some remarks about Zwane as a head coach of the club.

Speaking during the Nedbank Cup quarter-finals draw where the Naturena-based club was paired against Royal AM for a spot in the semi-finals of the tournament, Zwane said he will respect Khanye’s opinion and says he loves the fact that he says what he thinks.

“It is part of the game. It is his opinion, which I respect as a former player. But who am I to go down to the level of Junior Khanye, if you understand what I am saying? This is football, I respect everyone and I also respect his opinion and I love it for the fact that he is saying what he thinks but people are not the same,” said the Chiefs coach when asked about Khanye’s critics on him and the club.

Zwane will be hoping to silence Khanye by doing well in the Ke Yona Cup and finishing as high as possible in the DStv Premiership.

Zwane and Khanye played alongside each other at some point in the Amakhosi strip, but the now football analyst and commentator, has not been pleased with the way the club has been performing, and most recently, in the team’s 2-1 win against Motsepe Foundation Championship side Casric stars.

Khanye’s career at Chiefs didn’t end so well, with the midfielder’s ill-discipline constantly leading him into trouble with the club’s management and he was subsequently let go despite being a fan favourite.

He later moved on to play for Maritzburg United, Platinum Stars, United FC and Malanti Chiefs in Swaziland.

Meanwhile, Zwane had a long lasting career with the Glamour Boys before turning into coaching in the club’s development structures and getting promoted to the senior team last year.