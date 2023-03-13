Pressure is a privilege for Sundowns, says Mokwena

Ntokozo Gumede

After an impressive 5-2 win over Al-Ahly in the Caf Champions League on Saturday, Mamelodi Sundowns are shifting their focus back to the DStv Premiership, where they host Royal AM at Loftus on Tuesday evening.



Having scored 24 goals in their last 10 games across all competitions, and running away with the league title, Sundowns are obviously clear favourites, especially at home, but their head coach Rulani Mokwena says winning is never a walk in the park.



“We are facing a very motivated Royal AM side with a new coach in John Maduka. They are unbeaten since he has arrived so I’ve got a lot of work. Everyone is going to be thinking that we will have an easy night against Royal AM, but it is very difficult for this group,” said Mokwena.



“After this game (the Royal AM clash) we are off to a very hostile, hot environment and we will have to put it (another 90 minutes) into the legs.



“That is not going to be easy because the expectations have been raised, but pressure is a privilege. We have to just try and maintain the consistency and the performances,” he added.



This coming weekend, Sundowns head to Sudan to face an Al-Hilal side who need just a win to book their place in the quarterfinals.



Bafana Ba Style have already qualified and Al-Ahly’s head coach, Marcel Koller, is worried that Sundowns might take their foot off the pedal, but Mokwena insists that his side will play their two remaining group games with good intentions.



For the Red Devils to qualify, they will need a huge favour from Sundowns, hoping that they can beat Al-Hilal, while the Egyptians will have to do the same, and beat CotonSport away on Friday.



“We are an honest team and will do the best that we can. We work hard to win every single game so we will play fairly,” said Mokwena.