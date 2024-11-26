Percy Tau open to Al-Ahly exit, Chiefs monitoring situation

"Both parties are open to an exit but the numbers have to make sense from everyone concerned," said a source from the North African country.

Percy Tau’s future in Egypt is looking bleak with local reports suggesting that he’s on his way out of Al-Ahly.



Several publications are reporting that the player and the Red Devils are yet to agree on a termination fee of his contract.

If both parties amicably agree to a termination, Tau will be free to join a team of his choice when the transfer window opens in January. The former Mamelodi Sundowns academy product had been used sparingly by Ahly coach Marcel Koller.

ALSO READ: Orlando Pirates join race for Polokwane City star

The 30-year-old attacker played for just 13 minutes in Ahly’s 1-1 draw against Al-Ittihad last Friday evening.



The Mgosi squad put a call through to Egypt to do some more digging on the relationship between Tau and the Egyptian giants.

“The player (Percy Tau) and the club have a great relationship but the fact that he’s not playing regularly is an issue because he’s a big player who’s on a big contract. Both parties are open to an exit but the numbers have to make sense from everyone concerned,” said a source from the North African country.

“Ahly also want to open a foreign spot in the team and if Tau leaves, they will be able to do that but at this stage, they have not yet reached an agreement. My understanding is that Tau’s camp are holding out for what they believe would be a fair compensation.”

ALSO READ: Kaizer Chiefs make decision on Sibongiseni Mthethwa

Tau has been heavily linked with a move to his former club Sundowns while Kaizer Chiefs are rumoured to be also monitoring his situation at the 12-time CAF Champions League winners.