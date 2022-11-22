Mgosi

22 Nov 2022
MaMkhize working on solution to end Nurkovic, Royal AM impasse

The Serbian striker has taken his case against Royal AM to Fifa.

Samir Nurkovic (left) is said to have taken Royal AM to Fifa. (Photo by Darren Stewart/Gallo Images)

Royal AM owner and president Shauwn “MaMkhize” Mkhize is said to be considering her options in the Samir Nurkovic matter.

The Serbian striker has taken his case against Royal AM to Fifa, where if the club is found guilty they could be hit with a transfer ban.

Nurkovic is said to have taken the drastic action after Royal AM failed to pay him his dues and subsequently threatened to terminate his contract.

“The issue is now getting some serious attention. The club have not received anything official from Fifa yet but they are already anticipating it,” said a source.

“MaMkhize will not take it lying down because she feels the case is dragging her club’s name in the mud.

“She is someone who takes care of her players and I don’t know how she allowed this matter to get as far as it has come now.

“But I have heard that she is already considering her options and might just end it by paying him so that she can move on.”

