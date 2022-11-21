Blom’s wage demands divide Kaizer Chiefs management

Mgosi Squad

Njabulo Blom’s situation at Kaizer Chiefs is said to be dividing the club’s management as some want to cede to his demands.



Others, however, feel if they do, they would be setting a bad precedent.



Blom is currently negotiating for a contract renewal at Amakhosi. The club however feel that what he is demanding is too high and they cannot give in to his demands.



A source said some in the management do not want the matter to drag and suggest that Blom be given what he is asking.



“Now the problem is that if they do, others may also come with big demands in the future which might cripple the club financially,” said the source.



“But on the other hand they do not want it to go bad because by January Blom will be eligible to sign a pre-contract elsewhere and the club will then lose him for free.



“And we all know how that will end. He may be forced to leave right then and that would really be bad for the club and might destabilise the team.”



Another source said Blom could join SuperSport United on condition that if another team comes for him, they will release him.