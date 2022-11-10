TP Mazembe stuck in Durban after passports stolen at Moses Mabhida

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

TP Mazembe are said to be stuck in Durban after the team’s travelling documents and other valuables were stolen at Moses Mabhida Stadium.



According to a source, TP Mazembe, who played against Royal AM at the venue on Wednesday evening, are stranded at Isibaya Lodge, where they have been staying leading up to the match with Thwihli Thwahla.

The source further revealed that Mazembe officials are running around trying to solve the matter.

“They are still here at the lodge, they are very angry because they were supposed to leave today (Thursday). You can see the frustrations on their faces and the anger because they don’t believe something like this happened to them especially at the stadium,” said the insider.

“They even say there were no cameras at the stadium and they claim that everything was planned by their opponents after they accused them of treating them badly in DRC. Right now the players had their breakfast this morning as as they wait to hear what’s going to happen because it will be impossible for them to travel without their documents.”

The saga between Mazembe and Royal AM began when the KZN side returned from their first game in the DRC, with Thwihli Thwala Shauwn Mkhize accusing Mazembe and their supporters of giving her players a hostile treatment.

In the post, “MaMKhize” said she was shocked by the experience in Congo, especially for a young team like Royal who were making their debut in continental football.



Then the police had to separate Royal AM and Mazembe supporters after they clashed at the venue before the kickoff of the Caf Confederation Cup.



Meanwhile, the Democratic Republic of Congo side advanced to the group stages of the tournament after beating Thwihli Thwahla 1-0 to win on a 3-0 aggregate, having won 2-0 at home.