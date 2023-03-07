Mgosi Squad

Swallows FC coach Ernst Middendorp’s comments following his side’s defeat to Orlando Pirates didn’t sit well with the board of the club, and he has been told appologise, a source at the Birds has revealed.

Middendorp spoke about not being afraid of being sacked as the head coach of the club in his post-match interview after losing 4-1 to the Buccaneers at the Dobsonville Stadium last Friday.

It is felt that Middendorp doesn’t care about his job at the club, hence he just speaks as he wants and someone like him is not needed at the club.

“He thinks he knows everything and talking like that shows that he doesn’t really care about the club,” said a source.

“You don’t talk like that as a coach, especially after that disappointing loss, it is really disgraceful. He thinks he knows it all, that is the problem. You can’t be losing by so much margin and go on to tell the public that you are not scared of being fired. That is wrong and it shows that he doesn’t care about the club.”

“He has been told to explain his comments, the management is really angry with him. I don’t think he meant what he said. He spoke out of anger and disappointment with the way the club lost, especially at home. You must remember that he was brought into the team to help survive relegation and the way things are going it doesn’t seem like he will win (help the club survive relegation). I really don’t see it happening.”

Another insider at Swallows says Middendorp went on a blast at the end of the game against Pirates and he was accusing some players of not being committed to the club.

“The guys are not happy with his words, it is really sad. I wish you could have heard what he said after the game, it was not nice. You don’t talk like that to your players, it seems like he doesn’t care about anyone. He doesn’t even motivate the guys, I don’t know what kind of a coach he is.”