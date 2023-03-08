Middendorp leaves Swallows, joins German club

Khaya Ndubane

Ernst Middendorp has left Swallows FC to join German third division team SV Meppen.



Meppen announced Middendorp’s arrival on their official website on Tuesday night.



“Ernst Middendorp will be the new head coach of the club. He most recently coached Swallows FC in the South African Premier League. He cancelled his contract there, which ran until the summer of 2026. Ernst Middendorp signed a contract with SVM until the end of the season,” read the club statement on their website.

“The 64-year-old, who was born in Freren. Ernst Middendorp coached Arminia Bielefeld three times: first in 1988 to 1990, then again from 1994 to 1998. During his second term, he led Arminia from the regional league to the Bundesliga.

“On the occasion of Arminia Bielefeld’s 100th club anniversary in 2005, Ernst Middendorp was voted ‘Coach of the Century’ by the fans.

“In addition to coaching German clubs such as Rot-Weiss Essen, KFC Uerdingen, FC Augsburg and VfL Bochum, Ernst Middendorp was internationally a head coach of top clubs in China, Cyprus, Thailand and most recently South Africa.

“Middendorp is expected in Germany from South Africa tomorrow [Wednesday] morning and is expected to lead the training session in the afternoon.”

Meppen sports director Heiner Beckmann said: “We are convinced Ernst Middendorp can help us immediately in the current situation with his enormous experience.

“I was in regular contact with him and I know how intensively Middendorp was involved with German football, the third division and especially with SV Meppen from afar.”



Meanwhile, as reported earlier, Middendorp was in hot water with the Swallows management following his comments after his side’s defeat to Orlando Pirates.

Middendorp spoke about not being afraid of being sacked as the head coach of the club in his post-match interview after losing 4-1 to the Buccaneers at the Dobsonville Stadium last Friday.

According to a source, his comments did not sit well with the club management and was asked to apologise.



It seems the German mentor has opted to vacate his position and return to Germany instead of apologising.