Relegated Spurs part ways with coach Ernst Middendorp

Spurs CEO Alexi Efstathiou has confirmed the German coach's departure from the club

Cape Town Spurs have parted ways with head coach Ernst Middendorp following the club’s relegation from the DStv Premiership.



The Urban Warriors were relegated to the Motsepe Foundation Championship after finishing at the bottom of the log standings with 23 points after 30 games.

Middendorp joined Spurs in November last year after the club axed Shaun Bartlett following a poor start to the season that saw the Urban Warriors losing all their opening matches of the 2023/24 season.

“Cape Town Spurs FC and Ernst Middendorp have mutually agreed to terminate their working relationship with immediate effect,” read a statement from the club.

Spurs CEO Alexi Efstathiou on Monday confirmed the German coach’s departure from the club and explained the reason why they parted ways with him.

“On behalf of the board and the club, we would like to convey our sincere gratitude to Ernst for his commitment and dedication over the recent months,” said Efstathiou.

“The spirited fight that he was able to master in the second phase with our team was nothing short of amazing.



“Unfortunately, due to the restrictive financial environment of the NFD, the club was unable to extend the relationship.

“There is nothing sinister in the decision as the coach clearly indicated that he was willing to stay on and assist the team in getting promoted back to the PSL,” added the CEO.

Spurs further stated that they will make an announcement on a way forward in due course.