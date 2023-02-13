Mmodi’s mind is set on Chiefs

Mgosi Squad

Golden Arrows are said to have tried everything in their power to try and hold on to winger Pule Mmodi, but his mind is made up about leaving the team to join Kaizer Chiefs next season, a source at the KwaZulu-Natal based club has revealed.

ALSO READ: Gallants begin Confed Cup group campaign win convincing win

Mmodi has been linked with a possible move to Chiefs for some time now and the winger is reported to have already signed a pre-contract with the Glamour Boys of Naturena, since his term with Arrows is coming to an end in June.

Arrows aren’t happy with the player leaving the club and it is said that they are still trying to talk to him about a possible extension to his contract so that he doesn’t leave for free.

Mind made up

“His mind is made up, he wants to go to Chiefs,” said the source.

“What I am not sure about is the pre-contract that he apparently signed. I really don’t know anything about that, but what I can tell you is that his stay with Arrows is over, his contract with the club is ending once the season is over.”

READ MORE: Lorch helps Pirates beat All Stars in Nedbank Cup

“All of this is not good for the Arrows management, they don’t like the fact that he will be leaving the club for free. Another thing is that he has been one of the valuable players at the club and he is a key member of the squad.

“It is disappointing to see such things happen, because they should have concluded a deal with him last year. They waited too long and now the boy has made his choice, I don’t think they will be able to convince him otherwise at Arrows, well, that’s unless they offer him good money.”