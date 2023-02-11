Lorch helps Pirates beat All Stars in Nedbank Cup

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

Thembinkosi Lorch marked his return to Orlando Pirates by helping the side reach the next round of the Nedbank Cup by beating Motsepe Foundation Championship side All Stars 2-0 at the Wits Stadium on Saturday.

This was Lorch’s first game since his injury last year in August, and the attacker made sure he made an impact as the Sea Robbers went past a stubborn All Stars side with Monnapule Saleng scoring the first goal for Pirates.

The first few minutes weren’t ideal for Pirates, as they suffered an injury blow to Goodman Mosele, who was immediately replaced by Ndabayithethwa Ndlondlo. But, that didn’t change the Bucs set-up.

The Soweto giants were expected to dominate the tie, but to their surprise, All Stars were holding their own and the teams had a lion’s share when it came to ball possession.

But there weren’t really clear cut chances created from either side, with a notable chance coming only in the 29th minute for the home side, but Sabelo Nyembe was stopped in his tracks after making his way into the Bucs box.

Minutes later, Sandile Mthethwa thought he had scored for the Buccaneers but he was judged to be off-side, as the sides went into half-time break with the game still goalless.

The second period was all to play for the teams, and Pirates were unlucky not to have taken the lead in the 55th minute minutes into play after a long range strike by Ndlondlo was parried away by Ayanda Mtshali in the Stars poles, before Terrence Dzvukamanja followed-up from the rebound, but the ball ended up going out.

The Buccaneers finally broke the deadlock in the 62nd minute courtesy of Saleng, who slotted in from close range to make it 1-0, just before coach Jose Riveiro was sent off.

Having come on as a second half substitute, Lorch went on to mark his return with a well taken goal after a great build-up to make it 2-0 to the visitors in the 71st minute.

The game was starting to be heavy for the home side, with the Buccaneers looking eager to add more to their tally, but two goals were enough for Pirates with Makhehleni Makhaula making his first appearance for the club.