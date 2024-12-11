OPINION: Sundowns are on a path of self-destruction

I’m happy to be proven wrong but I think Mamelodi Sundowns are on a path of self-destruction. Their obsession with winning another Caf Champions League title will prove to be their biggest downfall. The new phenomenon of chopping and changing coaches at Sundowns is undermining the fundamental principle of patience and continuity.

Over the past 14 years, the Brazilians have been the team to beat in South Africa and their reputation on the African continent has also skyrocketed. However, all that progress might be undone by none other than the sporting director Flemming Berg. After all, this is largely his project and there’s no hiding from that.

Two coaching changes in such a short space of time is not something we’ve come to associate with Sundowns, ever since the Pitso Mosimane era began. Rulani Mokwena was shown the door in July and Manqoba Mngqithi has now followed five months later with Portuguese coach Miguel Cardoso taking over.

The metric of judging coaches on how well they do in the Champions League is nonsensical and harsh. Even the great Mosimane would’ve never lasted for eight years at the Brazilians under the stewardship of Berg.

Mosimane was in his fourth year when he won Africa’s premier knockout competition in 2016 and that would’ve been deemed poor by Berg. Granted, the former Chelsea scout claims that the revolving door at Chloorkop is down to a collective but I find it hard to believe.

This recent culture of firing and hiring wasn’t there before he arrived at the club in 2022. Under his watch, Mokwena was relieved of his duties after winning the domestic league title with a near-perfect record and Mngqithi was sacked while sitting on top of the Betway Premiership log.

Sundowns hierarchy needs to get out of their fantasy bubble and face the harsh reality that no one has the birth right to winning major honours before it’s too late. Using the Champions Laegue as a yardstick dictates that even Cardoso starts on the back foot and his tenure will in all likelihood end in tears.

It’s a tough competition to win on any continent. Sir Alex Ferguson won the Uefa Champions League twice in 27 years at Manchester United. Arsene Wenger doesn’t have a European title under his name but enjoys legendary status at Arsenal. Pep Guardiola had to wait for seven years to get his taste of Champions League glory at Manchester City.