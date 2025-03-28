Mgosi

Zambian striker on trial at Pirates

By Mgosi Squad

28 Mar 2025

12:33 pm

'They are still assessing him; nothing has been agreed,' said FC Muza CEO Joel Kabika.

Andrew Phiri - Zambia

Zambian striker Andrew Phiri (left) is on trial at Orlando Pirates, according to his club’s CEO. Picture: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

Orlando Pirates are assessing Chipolopolo striker Andrew Phiri, according to a report coming out of Zambia.

ALSO READ: Riveiro still coy on Pirates future

The 23 year old currently plays for FC Muza in Zambia, but his club’s CEO Joel Kabika told Bolanews that Phiri was on a ten day trial with the Buccaneers.

Phiri at Pirates – ‘He is out attending trials’

“I can confirm that he is out attending trials yes,” said Kabika.

“He will be away for the next 10 days.”

“They are still assessing him; nothing has been agreed.”

Phiri caused a stir at the start of this season, when he was reported to not have turned up for pre-season training, as he tried to force a move away from the club. Muza were said to have put a K2 million release clause (about R1.2 million) in Phiri’s contract.

The 23 year-old, who played for Zambia at the 2024 Cosafa Cup in South Africa, did return to training. Phiri scored twice for Muza in last season’s Caf Confederation Cup.

ALSO READ: Pirates coach weighs in on Sono comments

According to stats from February 20, Muza had scored seven goals this season for Muza in the Zambian top flight.

