Zambian striker on trial at Pirates

'They are still assessing him; nothing has been agreed,' said FC Muza CEO Joel Kabika.

Zambian striker Andrew Phiri (left) is on trial at Orlando Pirates, according to his club’s CEO. Picture: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

Orlando Pirates are assessing Chipolopolo striker Andrew Phiri, according to a report coming out of Zambia.

The 23 year old currently plays for FC Muza in Zambia, but his club’s CEO Joel Kabika told Bolanews that Phiri was on a ten day trial with the Buccaneers.

Phiri at Pirates – ‘He is out attending trials’

“I can confirm that he is out attending trials yes,” said Kabika.

“He will be away for the next 10 days.”

Phiri caused a stir at the start of this season, when he was reported to not have turned up for pre-season training, as he tried to force a move away from the club. Muza were said to have put a K2 million release clause (about R1.2 million) in Phiri’s contract.

The 23 year-old, who played for Zambia at the 2024 Cosafa Cup in South Africa, did return to training. Phiri scored twice for Muza in last season’s Caf Confederation Cup.

According to stats from February 20, Muza had scored seven goals this season for Muza in the Zambian top flight.