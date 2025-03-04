Sundowns’ Cardoso looking to continue winning run

'That's the respect we have for everyone because that's something that's clear for me now is that PSL matches are very tricky,' Cardoso said.

Mamelodi Sundowns have a chance to strengthen their grip at the top of the Betway Premiership table with a win against Golden Arrows at Mpumalanga Stadium on Wednesday night.

Sundowns getting closer

On the same evening, second-placed Orlando Pirates will also be away to Chippa United. Pirates know they can’t afford any more slip-ups after stuttering to 2-0 loss to Marumo Gallants in their last match. A win for the Brazilians will push them closer to a record-extending eighth successive league title.

Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso knows the difficult task that awaits them in KwaZulu-Natal against Abafana Besthende. Arrows are buoyed by the appointment of experienced former Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi.

“Regarding the points difference, we just look forward. We are just looking forward to the next match against Golden Arrows. It will be a tough one again. That’s the respect we have for everyone because that’s something that’s clear for me now is that PSL matches are very tricky,” Cardoso said.

“Obviously, we’re the team to beat so there’s always extra energy when we play against any team and we have to give our best in every moment. That’s why I say that we should not make mistakes with the players that are in the line-up.

‘The mental approach … is very important’

“Sometimes you can put the team you want to play but they will not have the condition to do it. I know the mental approach to the game is very important because if we feel at any moment that we can relax, it will be a big mistake for us.”

Cardoso emphasised the importance of keeping their winning streak going in the league. Masandawana are on a run of four successive victories in the league and after 20 matches, the defending champions have racked up 54 points to open a gap of 18 points ahead of Pirates, who have four games in hand.

“There’s always an emotional release that comes from the fact that you won and it helps. In the beginning of this series of matches, we were discussing strategies that are very important and I told them not to forget to win as many matches as possible because it helps to recover. The ambience is different when you go for a training session because you are happier,” Cardoso concluded.