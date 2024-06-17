Vilakazi, Gyimah lead Sekhukhune exits

'Yes, Vila is not going to stay with the club and he has been told about the decision already,' the source confirmed.

As reported by Phakaaathi earlier this year, former Mamelodi Sundowns and Bafana Bafana star midfielder Sibusiso Vilakazi is leaving Sekhukhune United.

Vilakazi made only eight DStv Premiership appearances for Babina Noko in the season that has just gone by. The 34-year-old will not have his deal renewed by the Limpopo club who are embarking on a major clearout ahead of the upcoming campaign.

No goals

Mgosi squad sources confirmed the inevitability after months of speculation around the decorated player’s future. Overall, Vilakazi failed to find the back of the net on 13 occasions across all competitions last season.

“Yes, Vila is not going to stay with the club and he has been told about the decision already,” the source confirmed.

“It just didn’t work out because he came with a big reputation and he’s still a good player but things just didn’t work out for him. It’s not only him but other players are expected to follow too because Eddie (Edwin Gyimah) is also not going to stay.”

Phakaaathi previously reported that veteran midfielder Edwin Gyimah will also not have his deal renewed after a fallout with the tehcnical team while Kamohelo Mokotjo is rumoured to be on his way to Cape Town City.