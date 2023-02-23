Motaung Junior accused of putting friends first before Chiefs

Mgosi Squad

A source in the Kaizer Chiefs camp has revealed that some of the members in management are not happy with Kaizer Motaung Junior’s running of the club and he is said to be bringing in his friends to come work at the club even when they don’t qualify.

According to the insider, there are a lot of people who have come to work at the club, but they hardly perform their duties well and this is something that is going to see the team failing.



Motaung Junior is the sporting director at the club, a position he has held for a number of years now being the son of the chairman.

“People are not happy with him because of some of the poor decisions he is busy making. He is someone who puts his friends first, that is why you see a lot of them working as coaches and other departments at the club. Some of these people don’t have the right qualifications to do the jobs they have been hired for,” said the insider.

“Another thing is that Junior doesn’t want to listen to anyone, he thinks that he knows everything and his word is final. Don’t get me wrong, I don’t really have a problem with him, I am just disappointed with some of his decisions. He needs to learn to say no sometimes, he really likes impressing friends and that will see him fail in his duties. The club is currently not doing well and as a sporting director, he doesn’t seem like he has a plan to try and fix things.”

The source further revealed that Motaung Junior has been advised to get a well experienced coach that can help Arthur Zwane to change the fortunes of the club, the sporting director doesn’t think it’s a good idea.

“We all see that Zwane is struggling, it’s very noticeable and to tell the truth he is under a lot of pressure. Someone suggested that the club should get a person who will be able to assist coach Arthur because of the poor run in terms of results, but he (Junior) doesn’t want that.”