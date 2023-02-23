Pirates form won’t count in Soweto derby, says Maela

Sibongiseni Gumbi

Innocent Maela knows that while Orlando Pirates have been enjoying good form and picking up points, it might be a different story on Saturday.

Pirates visit Kaizer Chiefs for the famed Soweto derby in the DStv Premiership at FNB Stadium.

Maela says their form will count for nothing on the day. Chiefs have had a stop-start run of late and Pirates are favourites to win the derby.

“We have enjoyed a good run of form lately. That’s no secret. But the preparation is the same going into this match,” said Maela on Thursday.

“Our mindset is the same. We have a game plan that we have practised in our preparation.

“We now have to make sure that we execute it as best we can on match day.

“So, yeah we have had a good run of form but we know that form does not play on Saturday,” explained the Pirates captain.

Pirates have proved to be flexible with their formations and tactics this season. And Maela says it all depends on what the game requires.

“It is true that we have our tactical strategies that we use for each game. We use different tactics for different games and as a player you have to adapt.

Each game’s demands are different

“Gone are the days when a player played only one position. These days it is all about your positional awareness,” explained Maela.



“It is all about knowing the responsibility of a particular role when you are on the pitch.

“I have really enjoyed playing on a back four because I get to play left back again.

“But in the previous game I was playing as centre back (again) because as I said every match requires different tactics.

“And whatever the coach puts ahead, we trust the process and we go out there and execute to the best of our abilities.”

Chiefs go into the game on the back of a bad loss to Golden Arrows who came from behind twice to beat them 3-2.

Their captain, Keagan Dolly said they know they have to turn the tide and that he hopes that comes against Pirates on Saturday.

Pirates cruised past Maritzburg United, beating them 2-1. A win against Chiefs will help Pirates jump to second spot.