LISTEN: Is it boiling point for Chiefs and Zwane in Soweto derby?

Phakaaathi Reporter

Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates will face off in the Soweto derby on Saturday, a game that always grabs the attention of a nation, however well or badly the two sides are doing.

In Amakhosi’s case it is certainly badly, Arthur Zwane on the end of boos from a section of Chiefs supporters in Polokwane, after his side were beaten 3-2 on Sunday by Golden Arrows.

ALSO READ: Khune shares fond Soweto derby memories with Senzo Meyiwa



Chiefs have been a model of inconsistency so far this season, with as many defeats as wins in the DStv Premiership, and while Amakhosi management continued to back their man this week, it remains to be seen how they respond to futher pressure from Amakhosi supporters.



Tens of thousands of Chiefs fans will pack into FNB Stadium on Saturday, and a defeat to Pirates, especially one in which Chiefs are outplayed, could well lead to swelling of frustration in Johannesburg.



In this week’s Ballz to the Wall Podcast, Phakaaathi editor Jonty Mark, along with soccer writers Sibongiseni Gumbi and Tshepo Ntsoelengoe, take a look at just what could happen if Zwane’s side lose three points to their bitter rivals.



We also look at an in-form Pirates, though there are differing views on whether their 2-1 win over Maritzburg United on Friday was cause for further optimism.



And we cast an eye on a huge game in Cairo on Saturday, as Al Ahly host Mamelodi Sundowns in the Caf Champions League.

You can listen to the latest Ballz to the Wall podcast right here: