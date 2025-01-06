Mothiba still wanted in France despite Wydad trial

Lebo Mothiba is on the wanted list of French club Montpellier. Picture: Marcio Machado/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images.

Lebo Mothiba has been spotted in Morocco recently, where he’s believed to be on trial at Wydad Casablanca with the hope of securing a contract.

However, reports in France indicate that the 28-year-old is a potential target for French Ligue 1 club Montpellier.

The 28-year-old is currently unattached after parting ways with Strasbourg last year, where he spent six seasons. Montpellier are fighting relegation this season and need all the firepower they can get upfront having scored only 15 goals in 16 league games.

Reputable French newspaper L’Equipe are reporting that Mothiba was an option for Ligue 1 basement dwellers who are also believed to have also considered former Inter Milan star Keita Balde who now plays for Turkish club Sivasspor.

Upon digging further, Mgosi squad was told that the Bafana Bafana striker has made a good impression in North Africa where he’s training under the watchful eye of former Mamelodi Sundowns head coach Rulani Mokoena.

“Lebo has obviously impressed at Wydad but it’s unclear if he will be offered a contract or not. Remember Bongani Zungu trained with Wydad too but didn’t get a contract,” a source told Phakaaathi.

“Rulani is a fan of Mothiba and even tried to sign him before he left Sundowns. If convinces his bosses at Wydad to sign him, then he will end his long wait for a new club.”