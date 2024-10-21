Mothiba is back in France as hunt for new team continues

Bafana Bafana striker Lebo Mothiba is back in France as the hunt for a new team continues. Mothiba spent over a month training with German Bundesliga 2 side Karlsruher FC but the club opted against signing him.

The 28-year-old is currently unattached after parting ways with French Ligue 1 side Strasbourg in May earlier this year after spending six seasons at the club.

Before his trial with Karlsruher, Mothiba reportedly underwent a medical at Belgian Pro League team Standard Liege but the deal collapsed after both parties could not agree terms.

“Lebo is well respected in France because he did well despite having injuries but unfortunately he hasn’t been able to find a new team,” a source close to the player said.

“The team in Germany was impressed with him and it looked like it was just a matter of time before they would sign him. Unfortunately, the deal didn’t happen for reasons I can’t disclose so he’s back in France while he considers his options because the country is like a second home for him.”

The imposing forward struggled with injuries last season and it looks like the wait for a new home is set to carry on. Although he was linked with a move to Mamelodi Sundowns in the off season, the former Lille striker is determined to continue playing his football abroad.